Kevin Berthia's life was saved by an officer identified as Kevin Briggs who prevented him from jumping off a bridge

Sixteen years ago when Berthia was trying to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, he heard Officer Briggs' compassionate voice

The young man who is still good friends with Officer Briggs, now retired, has a foundation that is helping people that are battling mental health issues

Kevin Berthia, a man whose life was saved 16 years ago when he tried committing suicide at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, is now helping people that are suffering from mental health issues.

According to Berthia who was 22 at the time, it was Officer Kevin Briggs' compassionate voice that helped him open up, stopping him from jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs are now friends. Photo credit: @goodnews_movement

Source: Instagram

In a report by @goodnews_movement, Officer Briggs said he hadn't experienced anything like that, little did he know that he would end up saving some 200 others, becoming known as a "guardian" of the bridge.

The officer has now retired but he's friends with Berthia, who currently has four children and runs Kevin Berthia Organization, which is helping others with mental health battles.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Social media reacts

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle stackja78 said:

"Wow! Shows how one person can truly make a difference in someone’s life, but they didn’t stop there, and continue to help so many!"

@mikef1nz wrote:

"Glad you still with us Kevin."

@keithjensen302 commented:

"If that doesn't warm your heart I don't know what will. Great to see both doing so well!"

@supertuppence said:

"Two truly amazing and wonderful men."

@nat.curtis.hill commented:

"This is why police need social work/mental health training. It saves lives!"

Nigerian man says he decided to commit suicide at the age of 13

In similar news, a Nigerian man has attributed his being alive to having the best mum who rescued him from committing suicide.

Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi shared on LinkedIn that he had attempted taking his own life at the age of 13.

Bode recalled how his father would subject the mother to inhumane treatment to the point of sending them out in the middle of the night on several occasions.

Source: Legit.ng