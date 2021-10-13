The first mental health fellowship in Nigeria has been founded by Kunle Adewale and launched on Sunday, October 10

Mental Health Fellowship, Nigeria, is an initiative driven by young people for young people and the next generation, according to the founder

The launching coincided with the 2021 World Mental Health Day and it was attended by a host of dignitaries

Celebrated Nigerian artist Kunle Adewale has founded the first mental health fellowship in Nigeria.

The Mental Health Fellowship, Nigeria, was launched on Sunday, October 10, and it coincided with the 2021 World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health Fellowship, Nigeria, was launched on Sunday, October 10. Photo credit: Kunle Adewale

In a press release sent to Legit.ng by Adewale, the founder of the fellowship said it is an initiative driven by young people for young people.

He said in his welcome address that the programme would provide network and professional opportunities for young people who will be equipped to inspire others through collective community projects on mental health education and advocacy.

According to Adewale who is celebrated every August 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the fellowship aspires to amplify the voices of the youths at the local, national, and global arena.

Let’s raise mental health champions

Jennifer Foltz, the deputy public affairs officer, US Consulate Lagos, who delivered the opening remarks, commended Adewale on his work so far and encouraged him to keep inspiring and creating an impact in Nigeria.

In his closing remarks, Adewale said mental health does not discriminate, adding that it is important for everyone to be human together regardless of social status, race, tribe, ethnicity or nationality.

He said:

"Together, let’s raise mental health champions, advocates, activists, ambassadors and humanists that would make the world a better place.”

The permanent secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, was among the important dignitaries invited to the launching.

