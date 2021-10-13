BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saga, has shared a bit about his view on romantic movies in an exclusive interview

The season six reality star noted that he is more of a drama movie fan and he is not a fan of pure romance

According to him, the moment he was seen crying in the BBNaija house was taken out of context and it wasn’t over Nini

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, had social media buzzing during his time on the show over his relationship with his co-star, Nini.

The young man was described by fans as a lover boy while others called Nini his ‘mumu’ button over how they got along.

However, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young man shed a different light on his love life and spoke on how he views romance.

BBNaija star Saga says he is not a fan of pure romance. Photos: @sagaadeolu

Source: Instagram

When Saga was asked whether he was a fan of romantic comedies, he replied in the affirmative but noted that he is not a fan of pure romantic movies.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, he prefers romantic drama and romantic action but would rather pick seeing dramatic movies over romantic ones.

Not stopping there, Saga said he is not a fan at all of pure romantic movies.

Saga speaks on why he cried in the rain while on the show

The reality star explained that his action was taken out of context and he hadn’t been crying over Nini even though they got quite connected on the show.

He explained that he had shouted at Nini on the show in front of everybody else and it was shortly after their disagreement that she disappeared.

Saga said he felt Nini had withdrawn from the show over a struggle with her mental health like it had happened in Kayvee’s case and he felt guilty for cutting Nini’s journey in the house short.

The young man also added that it reminded him of his mother’s demise and it got him emotional.

See the full video below:

Interesting.

Pere and others visit sick Whitemoney, fans gift him sky-high money cake

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, is no doubt loved by numerous fans and a number of them have gone all out to make him feel more special.

The reality star who was recently bedridden after he was hospitalised was visited by some of his BBNaija co-stars at his hotel after his recovery.

In videos posted on Whitemoney’s Instagram story, some of the ex-housemates including Liquorose, Pere, Nini and Emmanuel made sure to show love to the recovering young man.

Whitemoney’s fans were also not left out in the show of love and he was presented with a sky-high money cake made of 13-tiers of crisp 500 naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng