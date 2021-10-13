Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has shed more light on her rich background in a recent interview

The popular celebrity disk jockey spoke on if being a billionaire’s daughter made her live a happy life

According to Cuppy, she much prefers to cry in a Ferrari than on a bicycle and fans have reacted to her statement

Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, spoke a bit about her life as a rich kid in a recent interview.

The popular youngster in a chat with Patricia Bright shared some things about her lifestyle including what life was like being the daughter of a billionaire.

During the interview, Cuppy noted that she had always been presented in the press as the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

DJ Cuppy speaks on being a billionaire's daughter. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to her, people actually booked her for events with the hope of her father turning up and she constantly felt she was in his shadow.

The celebrity DJ also spoke on if she would get to leave a bigger legacy than her father. Cuppy candidly replied that she had no idea.

Cuppy speaks on if being a rich kid defines her

Also during the interview, DJ Cuppy was asked if coming from a background of money defined who she was and made her happier.

To that, the celebrity disk jockey replied that being a rich kid does not really define who she is. However, she admitted that crying in a Ferrari was better than on a bicycle.

In her words:

“It is nicer and easier to cry in a Ferrari than it is on a bicycle in the cold.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

DJ Cuppy’s interview raised some comments from some of her fans. Legit.ng has gathered some of them below:

Mhiz_solious:

“Wahala for who them no born for rich background ooo.”

Kafrican:

“Lmao anytime someone ask me if money can buy me happiness that would be my response.”

Real_tassy:

“Love you sis.”

Uyi_3030:

“True my dear. Better to cry on your Ferrari than on a bicycle period.”

Obandephilemon:

“More blessing cuppy.”

DJ Cuppy bags master's admission, breaks good news to parents

DJ Cuppy announced that she would be continuing her education at the prestigious Oxford University.

The excited entertainer broke the news to her parents Femi and Nana Otedola on a family video call session.

Cuppy reminded them that she applied to the school in 2020 and just received the news of her admission into the institution. She got loads of congratulatory messages from fans.

Source: Legit