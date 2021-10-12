A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over a lady’s dressing in public and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to introduce mode of dressing for ladies

The man identified as Tokunbo Omolase shared a photo of the lady who left Bariga for Lekki while wearing a crop top

His appeal to the Lagos state governor has caused quite a stir on social media as many shared their thoughts on the lady’s dress

A Nigerian man identified as Tokunbo Omolase has appealed to the governor of Lagos to introduce mode of dressing for ladies in the state.

The man expressed displeasure over a lady’s dressing and shared her photo on social media. He said the lady left her home after wearing a crop top.

Tokunbo Omolase wants Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to introduce mode of dressing to ladies in the state. Photo credit: Tokunbo Omolase

Source: Facebook

Tokunbo wondered why the lady would wear a crop top to enter a public bus in Bariga to Lekki around 8:04am on Tuesday, October 12.

He said government should not avoid its responsibility if parents and family members are not checking mode of dressing.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Special appeal to Governor Sanwo Olu: Kindly introduce mode of dressing for ladies in Lagos state, how can a lady dress like this at 8.04 am, Tuesday, 12th October, 2021 and leave New Garage Bariga in public commercial bus for Lekki in Lagos."

“If parents and family members are not checking mode of dressing should government avoid their responsibility for a good Society.”

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Tokunbo’s appeal as many of them flooded the comment section of his post.

Below are some of the comments

John Raphael said:

"No wonder you want Kwankwaso. So that Nigerians can have mode of dressing."

Wole Akin commented:

"I can't believe anyone would call for this in a free and Democratic society. Sir what's it with you and women's dressing? You did it I think last year or so."

Joseph Oketunmbi wrote:

"You can create your own world o. Nigeria is a circular state please. If you don't like to be disturbed by women of now adays dressing close your mind and your eyes jor."

Chars Long Man said:

"Sir I followed you alot and believe in some of your dreams, and your economics analysis on Star FM Radio, but on this issues I disagreed with you becaue this girl dressing is never in any way indecent."

Ayodele Olalere commented:

"I dont think this should be the duty of govt. There are more important things for govt to do than introducing dressing code. It's a case of morality which individual decides for him or herself especially in a secular state."

