26-Year-Old Lady Commended after Flying 27 Dogs to Another State to Ensure their Safety, Video Warms Hearts
- A young lady has further proven that not all heroes wear capes as she is seen in a heartwarming video flying 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando, Florida, where they will be safe
- The 26-year-old lady named Cassandra Bergeron said she transported the dogs to save them from euthanization
- Many social media users were impressed with Cassandra's kindheartedness and showered her with sweet words
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A 26-year-old lady identified as Cassandra Bergeron has been commended on social media after transporting 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando, Florida.
According to @goodnews_movement who made the disclosure on Instagram, the young lady transported the canine to save them from euthanization.
A video of Cassandra and the dogs on a plane was shared on TikTok by the lady and reposted on Instagram by @goodnews_movement.
Cute Nigerian lady cries tears of joy as lover sprays her with cash on her birthday, many react to lovely clip
Cassandra said the dogs were flown to several different shelters as part of an ongoing effort to save "our canine friends".
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Social media reacts
Reacting to the adorable video, an Instagram user with the handle @vanessa_daniella said:
"I LOVE this. But also, flying with all those babies just hangin out…it feels so unsafe."
@honeyluvv said:
"Not all heroes wear CAPES!"
@michacromwell commented:
"I usually get nervous on planes..but something tells me I would be ok on this flight."
@bighomiejo94 wrote:
"Omg they’re so happy, this made my day."
@rainy2gunz said:
"Aww, I pray they all find loving homes."
@krncrftn commented:
"Looks like heaven to me."
Elephant returns with baby 10 years after to man who cared for it
In other news, an orphaned elephant was found two decades ago as a baby by volunteers of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.
Liquorose and Emmanuel's fans surprise them with N2m each, tickets to Rome and other gifts, Nigerians react
Stranded and alone, the organisation took the infant animal into their care. While at their nursery, a man, Benjamin, became the animal’s caregiver.
Every day, Benjamin will see to the welfare of the baby, later named Sunyei. Sunyei was not the only infant in the nursery, there were others too.
The baby elephant grew up well and was released into the wild in 2009. A decade after and to everyone’s amazement, the animal returned to see Benjamin.
Source: Legit