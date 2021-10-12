A young lady has further proven that not all heroes wear capes as she is seen in a heartwarming video flying 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando, Florida, where they will be safe

The 26-year-old lady named Cassandra Bergeron said she transported the dogs to save them from euthanization

Many social media users were impressed with Cassandra's kindheartedness and showered her with sweet words

A 26-year-old lady identified as Cassandra Bergeron has been commended on social media after transporting 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando, Florida.

According to @goodnews_movement who made the disclosure on Instagram, the young lady transported the canine to save them from euthanization.

Cassandra Bergeron has been commended on social media after flying 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando, Florida. Photo credit: @cassventures/TikTok

A video of Cassandra and the dogs on a plane was shared on TikTok by the lady and reposted on Instagram by @goodnews_movement.

Cassandra said the dogs were flown to several different shelters as part of an ongoing effort to save "our canine friends".

Social media reacts

Reacting to the adorable video, an Instagram user with the handle @vanessa_daniella said:

"I LOVE this. But also, flying with all those babies just hangin out…it feels so unsafe."

@honeyluvv said:

"Not all heroes wear CAPES!"

@michacromwell commented:

"I usually get nervous on planes..but something tells me I would be ok on this flight."

@bighomiejo94 wrote:

"Omg they’re so happy, this made my day."

@rainy2gunz said:

"Aww, I pray they all find loving homes."

@krncrftn commented:

"Looks like heaven to me."

