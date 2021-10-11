Linda Paulson shows her appreciation towards two taxi drivers who stopped to assist her while she was stranded with a car that would not start

Highlighted on the popular South African Facebook group, #ImStaying, the ordeal has garnered the appreciation and thanks of the community

The two taxi drivers did not need recognition or compensation for the kind act that they selflessly delivered

Linda Paulson has taken to social media to give thanks and show her appreciation towards two kind-hearted taxi drivers after they assisted her with a faulty car.

Paulson is no stranger to the kindness of those willing to help a person in need. A video posted in #ImStaying group highlighted the kind act and social media users thanked the two gentlemen.

Two kind taxi drivers stopped to assist a South African lady whose car developed fault. Image: Linda Paulson

Source: UGC

Without the need for recognition or compensation, the two taxi drivers pushed Paulson's car. The car didn't start and one of them went to fetch his tools from a location nearby to help Paulson with her unfortunate situation.

Click to view the full post.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

South Africans share their thoughts about the kind man

Anita van Rensburg said:

"Wow!!! Thank you, Gentlemen, I salute you. Thank you for caring, you are super special Rock Stats!!! God bless!"

Moira Wilson wrote:

"Awesome guys. God bless you and your business and your families."

Pam Bartlett shared:

"There are really good people everywhere who seldom make the news."

Cheryl Jones added:

"Thank you guys for what you did. Still plenty of good people out there."

Oyinbo lady donates kidney to stranger

In other news, an American lady has donated her kidney to a total stranger in a rare show of kindness.

The lady, Laura Lawrence, revealed on her LinkedIn page that she had always known she would do the kidney donation someday.

Laura stated that she finally completed the kidney donation process that took about five months.

In a new post, the lady shared a photo she had with the beneficiary, stressing that the man doesn't realize he is a gift to her.

Explaining how they finally met for the first time, Laura said the man hugged her and expressed gratitude for the gift.

Source: Legit.ng News