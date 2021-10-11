Pastor Tunde Bakare does not see how the current Nigerian constitution can make the country progress

The lead pastor of Citadel Global Community Church on Sunday, October 10, referred to the 1999 national framework as a glorified death certificate

Bakare, therefore, called on President Muhammdu Buhari to quickly review the constitution to save Nigeria from total ruin

In the view of Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church, the federal government should make concerted efforts to do away with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

Pastor Bakare on Sunday, October 10, opined that the country cannot achieve greatness and attain the best version of itself with what he described as a "glorified death certificate."

The cleric noted that the responsibility to change the constitution is on President Buhari, not on the legislature (Photo: Pastor Tunde Bakare)

Source: Facebook

The cleric argued:

“I am persuaded, as are many fellow compatriots within and outside the shores of Nigeria, that the 1999 constitution, whether as amended or to be further amended by the national assembly, is nothing more than a glorified death certificate."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Solution

The Cable reports that as a way forward, Bakare suggested that the Nigerian leadership should learn a vital lesson from the destruction of the Berlin wall which separated the then western and eastern Germany.

Bakare categorically called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take the initiative of a workable and proactive constitutional review and not leave the responsibility solely to the National Assembly, The Nation added.

He noted that if the president does this before he leaves office, posterity will never forget him as he would have immortalised himself both in history and the hearts of Nigerians.

His words:

“In the same spirit, I say to President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘Stop passing the ball to the national assembly. Tear down this inhibiting concoction of a constitution; tear it down so that we can build a truly great nation.

"This is one enduring legacy your administration can still secure before your time in power draws to a close. If you do, present and unborn generations of Nigerians will remember you for it and write your name in gold when the history of this period is written."

Renowned Nigerian pastor kicks-off massive campaign ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Bakare had commenced a serious campaign on behalf of Nigerians.

Announcing the campaign on Sunday, October 10, which he tagged Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement, the fiery Christian cleric stated that it is time for citizens to take back their country.

Bakare also disclosed that his state of the nation address titled The Black Box of Nigeria's Politics might be the last speech on the country he will deliver in the Oregun auditorium.

Source: Legit.ng