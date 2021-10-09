The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday, October 9, held a graduation ceremony for its 68th regular course cadets

The event was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan

According to the report, the commissioned cadets included personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force

Kaduna, Kaduna - President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, and Senate president Ahmad Lawan were among the dignitaries who attended the passing-out parade of cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Legit.ng reports that according to the information posted on his verified Facebook page, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the event was held on Saturday, October 9.

President Buhari, El-Rufai, Lawan attend passing-out parade of NDA cadets. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

The event featured the commissioning ceremony of the 68 regular course involving personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force at the NDA in Kaduna.

It was gathered that the highlights of the event included Buhari’s presentation of a sword of honour to S.E. Koyaya, the best all-round cadet.

Military restates commitment to end Boko Haram, banditry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian Armed Force assured the people of the country that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits would soon be a thing of the past.

It was reported that the assurance was given on Wednesday, September 29, by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, at an Open Ears Press Dialogue 2, organised via zoom.

In his response to the questions posed by the participants, Irabor said the military would not rest on its oars, saying that they need to engage other stakeholders to end the insurgency in the country.

Irabor noted that what happened at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) was a bandit attack, saying that the bandits wanted to take advantage of the lapses they observed.

He lamented that some men were killed during the attack as he added that the public has been briefed about the details of what happened at the NDA.

Army finally rescue Major abducted at NDA

In a related report, the Army rescued abducted Major CL Datong, who was abducted when bandits broke into the NDA in Kaduna on August 24.

The news of the rescue was announced on Friday night by deputy director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah.

According to him, Datong was rescued by troops in an operation that led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Source: Legit Newspaper