A breakdown of the 2022 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Buhari has been released

The breakdown, among other things, shows the presidency wants to spend N76.6m on rent in 2020

The presidency is also planning to spend N25,287,900 for the upgrade of state house library and N33,247,900 for the purchase of library books & equipment

President Muhammud Buhari has submitted to the National Assembly the spending plan for the State house also known as Aso Rock Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power for next year.

The statehouse spending plan which is contained in the appropriation bill has a total allocation of N12.31 billion for the headquarters while N24.83 billion was allocated to the president state house operations.

Office of the operation of Vice president, Yemi Osinbanjo will also spend N1.18 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of the total spending plan shows there is a provision of N644.3 million for food and refreshment and the sum of N76.6 million on ‘residential rent’.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Last year, state house residential rent payment gulped N66.6 million and has been a permanent feature yearly budget predating the present administration despite the fact it has consistently be described as a suspicious item.

Breakdown of food expenses

Statehouse headquarters got N135.66 million for refreshment and meals while state house operations for the president earmarked N30.65 million and the vice president got N20.26 million

To purchase foodstuff and Catering materials through next year, the president earmarked N301.13 million while N156.66 million was earmarked for the vice president.

Other expenses captured

Other expenses in the State House budget include over N35.41 million for sewerages charge while N55.05million was earmarked for the rehabilitation and repairs of the residential buildings.

The sum of N5.17 billion is also budgeted for rehabilitation and repairs of office buildings

Buhari's Minister Reveals How Much FG Will Borrow to Fund 2022 Budget Deficit

The finance minister, Zainab Ahmed has reacted to the federal government’s recent borrowing pattern amidst tough economic realities

According to Ahmed, the FG would need to borrow more funds to finance the deficit in the 2022 budget

The minister who defended the FG shed more light on the nation’s excessive borrowing noted that it is still on a minimal level

Source: Legit.ng