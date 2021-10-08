Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to drag his colleague, Ruth Kadiri

Kadiri had earlier in a post disclosed that Nigerians do not need help because they would rather read bad news about celebrities

Maduagwu in his call-out asked his colleague how many people she has helped in her own capacity

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has in his usual fashion, called out his colleague, Ruth Kadiri, over a post she shared on Instagram.

The actress disclosed that Nigerians do not want to be fought for as they would rather read about sad happenings in the lives of celebrities.

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Ruth Kadiri's post Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

She added that politicians cannot be called out because clout chasing celebrities will come together to support them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Uche Maduagwu reacts

Not one to let issues pass him by, Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to tell Kadiri to apply for divine wisdom for God.

The actor continued by saying that Nigerians deserve unlimited help, not just calling out politicians on social media.

He further asked his colleague if she has ever helped anyone through school or given out job opportunities to youth in her vicinity.

According to him, Nigerians need celebrities to help them with jobs.

"Dear Ruth, before you open your mouth to talk, beg God for divine wisdom, how do you know Nigerians do not deserve HELP? How many #scholarship have you given? How many foodstuff you don give out? Or job opportunities you don give youths in your street? Nigerians do not need us celebs to call out politicians they need us to help them with jobs."

See the post below:

Reactions

shomie_signatures:

"No ruth slander will be tolerated."

kingdavidlz:

"You no well. Did you understand her at all?"

wakeupafrica360:

"@uchemaduagwu Can’t you just mind your business for once, especially if a statement is too difficult for you to unpack! Or go back, read her statement again and if you still don’t understand ask for help instead of responding out of context!!"

promizogbu:

"No be when person get e dey give??? Na she be president? This man rest In peace heeeeeiiiiii!"

Uche Maduagwu tells Jim Iyke to avoid him

Controversial Nigerian movie star, Uche Maduagwu, called out his colleague, Jim Iyke, for the umpteenth time over the source of his income.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of himself passionately ranting about how Jim Iyke beat him up at his office.

The controversial star told Jim Iyke to prepare for the EFCC because they were coming to carry him. He also vowed to beat up the actor if they had another round of fight.

Source: Legit