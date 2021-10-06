Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a good number of popular northern allies and who can be drafted into his team and made profitable use of if he eventually declares interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Being a detribalised politician, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is flanked by many friends from all geopolitical regions of Nigeria who share similar political ideologies.

Tinubu has a lot of northern allies that will help him push a presidential agenda (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

However, the former Lagos governor is limited to choosing only bright minds from the same political party as himself, the APC.

This being the case, a set of powerful northerners are possible candidates to become Tinubu's running mate since he would prefer to choose from the region to demonstrate the federal character of his government.

Some, if not all, of these northerners, are yet to voice any ambition to take part in the coming general elections. They are:

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Boss Mustapha Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau Governor Abdullahi Ganduje Yakubu Dogara Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara Senator Ali Ndume

Why I called Tinubu Mr. President in UK, northern lawmaker reveals

Meanwhile, Abubakar Lado Suleja, a member of the House of Representatives, had explained his reason for addressing Tinubu as president when he and some of his colleagues visited the former Lagos governor in London.

Suleja noted that by his utterance he was not trying to imply that Nigeria had two sitting presidents.

Instead, the Niger state lawmaker noted that his remark was futuristic which was why he ended it with Insha Allah, which means by God’s grace.

He said that there is expectation and hope that Tinubu will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Suleja's words;

“No, we don’t have two presidents, maybe you didn’t listen to the video very well because when I said Mr President, Insha Allah followed it, which means by God’s grace.

“We are praying for him to become the future president of Nigeria. We have only one president who is President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of our party and our mentor but we are praying for Asiwaju to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continue from where President Buhari will stop. That is what I meant.”

