Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has taken to social media to praise his beautiful photographer wife, Busola on her birthday

The singer shared a gorgeous photo of his woman and praised her for all that she has been to him and their three kids

Fans and colleagues found Dakolo's caption funny and they joined him to celebrate his beautiful wife

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola are one of Nigeria's favourite couples and on the occasion of his wife's birthday, the singer did not disappoint.

Dakolo took to his Instagram page with a stunning photo of his wife, and a caption that reflected the different sides of her.

The wifest wife

Dakolo urged people to send his woman a gift if they could because he just paid school fees and then wished her a happy birthday.

According to the singer, his wife is his gossip partner, an expensive breed and a fitness guru. He also hinted at her stubbornness and how she wakes him up at 3am to settle a fight.

He highlighted her manner of picking up a fight, and how she makes sure to collect whatever money he owes her at the end of the month.

Excerpt from the post read:

"Waking me up by 3am to settle quarrel is not Godly behavior. You are the only person in the world that starts a fight and finishes it and then say “you know I don’t like fighting”. Still don’t understand why you keep a debtor for your husband and must collect it at the end of the month. Meanwhile you never pay back when you borrow from me."

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Busola Dakolo

banksbmpro:

"Happy birthday @busoladakolo. Have an amazing day! @timidakolo. You will be alright!"

aycomedian:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

ubifranklintriplemg:

"Happy Birthday Madam."

aishaak49:

"Happy Birthday beautiful @busoladakolo blessings always Insha Allah."

bolanle:

"wow happy birthday to a babe."

biolabayo1:

"I couldn’t stop laughing reading this, happy birthday @busoladakolo God bless you."

officialazeezah:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

asiricomedy:

"Big Congratulations. Happy Birthday Mama Yard people."

