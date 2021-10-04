Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently interviewed by a French magazine and he talked about his life and career

The Fem crooner also touched on how getting a presidential welcome in a country makes him feel good about what he has made of himself

Davido also noted that he knows a lot of presidents personally as he has performed for them and he wishes he could talk to some of them about their regimes

For quite a number of celebrities, they do not get any recognition outside their country, but that is not the case for Nigerian singer, Davido.

The superstar was recently interviewed by a French magazine and he talked about some of his biggest experiences as a celebrity.

Presidential welcome

According to Davido, one of his biggest experiences as a celebrity was being given a presidential welcome.

He sighted an example of how the president of Rwanda picked him up by himself at the airport when he landed in the country.

Such an instance made Davido feel good about himself as well as realise how much he had done for himself as an individual.

He continued by saying that he knows a lot of presidents personally, performed for them and wishes that he could advise some of them.

On if the privilege makes him consider going into politics, Davido simply said that everyone feels they are good people until they get into power.

Another major experience for Davido was selling out the world music arena he visited as a child.

