It is no longer news that the Rivers state government has been embroiled in a battle with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

FIRS has taken up the responsibility of collecting VAT over the years, however, the Rivers state government led by Nyesom Wike challenged the practice and won at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The Federal High Court had in its judgment ruled against the FIRS in the tax collection tussle and ordered that Rivers state was the rightful collector of the tax.

Now states in the northern region are set to join FIRS in its appeal against the judgment of the court that empowered Rivers state.

Legit.ng in this piece lists states that have expressed their readiness to be joined in the suit to form a coalition with FIRS, according to The Guardian.

1. Adamawa

2. Plateau

3. Kaduna

4. Kogi

5. Zamfara

How does VAT work in Nigeria?

Under Nigerian law, the tax is charged at 7.5% of the value of the taxable goods and services. An illustration of this is if you sell shoes for N10, 000, the VAT chargeable on that is 7.5% of the value – N750, the business is therefore supposed to sell the shoes to members of the public for N10, 750.

Lagos govt joins forces with Rivers in VAT battle against FIRS

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government on Friday, September 10, applied to the Court of Appeal in Abuja to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by FIRS against Rivers state.

The FIRS is challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which held that Rivers state has the power to collect VAT within its domain.

The Attorney General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court of the state's interest to be joined as a party in the appeal.

