Bad Boys and Bridesmaids, a Seyi Babatope film produced by Yomi Black, recently had its red carpet premiere on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Among those who featured in the movie are BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, Pepper Dem star, Elozonam, and Idia Aisien who previously starred in the remake of Nneka The Pretty Serpent.

The theme of the premiere was 'wedding guest', 'pastel' and 'charming'.

However, it appeared not so many people got the memo as photos of stars at the event were seemingly scarce on social media.

Interestingly, the likes of Nengi, and Idia didn't disappoint as they showed up and showed out!

Below are four looks that stood out in style at the movie premiere:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Nengi

The BBNaija star understood the assignment pretty well as she rocked a pastel purple dress with a plunging neckline.

The dress which was designed by LadyBeellionaire had its collar made of pearls with the bust area dazzling in sequin.

2. Idia Aisien

The stunning actress went for a black feathery look with an extra-long braided ponytail updo. She may not have stuck to the theme exactly, but Idia in this Ogé by Oge outfit was certainly everything captivating.

3. Vandora

The Double Wahala ex-housemate and media personality brought on the sparkle in her blinged-out white dress which she accessorised with some matching gloves and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

Her updo was also very bridal, hence sticking to the theme.

4. Elozonam

This creative star brought on the charm in an effortless way.

He stunned in a mint green ensemble which saw him rocking checkered pants with a pair of white sneakers.

The star opted for a mint green look. Photo credit: @elozonam

Source: Instagram

More celebrities at movie premiere

Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C has added 'actor' to her bio as YouTube series in which she featured in, Assistant Madams 2, premiered in August.

The second season of the series, produced by Nollywood star, Osas Ighodaro, is star-studded as it features the likes of Timini Egbuson, Femi Branch, Ghanaian stars Mawuli Gavor and Joselyn Dumas, among others.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights a few looks from the movie premiere which saw the likes of Cee-C serving body goals at the event.

Source: Legit.ng