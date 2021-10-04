Kunle Garb has been honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari for defending Nigeria's sovereignty

The man was among the 60 Nigerians that received special recognition awards from the president

Garb was arrested by Benin Republic for resisting acts of encroachment into Nigeria's territory by the neighbouring country

The presentation ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 30

President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured a Nigerian pastor and field missionary, Kunle Garb, for defending the country's sovereignty.

Garb was jailed in June by Benin Republic for defending Nigeria's sovereignty, Foundation for Investigative Journalism reports.

Kunle Garb and other Nigerians were honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Foundation for Investigative Journalism

The presentation ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 30, which saw a total of 60 Nigerians receiving special recognition awards.

Garb was presented with a Special Award for Patriotism and Bravery.

The Nigerian man was apprehended by the Beninese Gendarmes after single-handedly resisting acts of encroachment into Nigeria's territory by the neighbouring country, through Igbokofi, a border town in Yewa North local government area of Ogun state.

Garb represented himself in court, won the case and regained his freedom on July 14.

The man's act eventually forced relevant authorities like the National Boundary Commission and the office of the Surveyor General of Nigeria to review the activities of Benin Republic in Igbokofi.

President Buhari bags nation builder award in UK

In similar news, President Muhammadu Buhari has been bestowed the Nation Builder Award at an event organised by the All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom chapter, to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary in London.

The chapter’s publicity secretary, Jacob Ogunseye, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, was also nominated for the Leadership Award at the event held on October 2, at Dorchester Hotel, London, UK.

According to the statement, despite the country’s present challenges, her future looks convincingly bright, adding that Independence Day should be seen as a day for reflection on the country’s past, work on the present and plan for the future.

