Music producer Don Jazzy stirred hilarious reactions from fans and colleagues on social media after sharing a photo on his Instagram page

The Mavin Records boss had media personality Toke Makinwa seating on his lap and he also made an interesting song request

Don Jazzy’s post racked hilarious reactions from many in the comment section of his post

Much-loved music producer, Don Jazzy, recently got many people thronging his Instagram comment section after sharing a photo post on his page.

Apparently, the music boss was at an event with media personality, Toke Makinwa, and the two came together for a quick photo.

Music producer Don Jazzy 'laps' Toke Makinwa in photo. Photo: @donjazzy/@tokemakinwa

In the picture, Toke was seated on Don Jazzy’s lap and he had his hands around her. While the picture was enough to spark reactions, Don Jazzy’s caption took it to an entirely different level.

The Mavins boss in his caption requested for Naira Marley’s Coming song to be played.

See the post below:

Fans, colleagues

As expected, the photo stirred reactions with over six thousand people dropping remarks in the producer's comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

thearinolao said:

"Can you imagine."

oghenekaroitene said:

"Awwwww this photo of y’all is just too cute Don."

official2baba said:

"I give up on @donjazzy."

ayrastarr said:

spotlightpi t what we discussed sir , you were supposed to get married to Rihanna then y’all will adopt me."

spotlightpi said:

"Sir, You’re cheating on Rihanna."

evaxalordiah said:

"Rihanna will not like this Sir."

deyemitheactor said:

"Ah! Alexa play “Somebody’s Son by Tiwa Savage” for @tokemakinwa."

taymesan_ said:

"I love this photo so much."

Don Jazzy goes on one knee to greet Charly Boy at event

In a different story about the entertainer, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy was among high-profile guests who showed up for BBNaija Mercy Eke’s 28th birthday party.

A video that surfaced in the online community captured the moment Don Jazzy respectfully greeted veteran entertainer, Charly Boy.

Don Jazzy’s show of humility and respect for his senior colleagues left many Nigerians impressed with him.

