Jamiu Isiaka, a man impersonating presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, has been handed 28 years jail term

The Kwara state high court found him guilty of the offences the EFCC arraigned him with, including impersonating a former NNPC boss to commit a N30m fraud

Apart from the jail term, the court also ordered the forfeiture of Isiaka's house and a Toyota Corolla car

Ilorin, Kwara state - Jamiu Isiaka, a self-styled Alfa, has been sentenced to 28 years imprisonment over offences bordering on impersonation and fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed this in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Thursday, September 30.

The Kwara state high court, Ilorin imposes 28 years imprisonment on a self-styled Alfa, Jamiu Isiaka, over offences bordering on impersonation and fraud. Photo credit: Femi Adesina, EFCC

Legit.ng gathers that the judgement was delivered by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara state high court, Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday.

The EFCC had on June 14, 2019, arraigned Isiaka on four counts bordering on impersonation, fraud and obtaining money by false pretences at the court.

The anti-graft agency through its lawyers alleged that Isiaka presented himself as Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media.

He was also accused of impersonating a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Maikanti Baru, to defraud a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim, of N30 million.

The prosecution argued that the offences were “contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

Isiaka pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned in court. He, however, did not controvert the charge or the pieces of evidence tendered by the EFCC during the trial.

Justice Abdulgafar while delivering judgement held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that Isiaka was guilty of the allegations brought against him.

He found Isiaka guilty of the four counts brought against him and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on each count, which would run concurrently.

In addition, the judge ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict, which were proceeds of his unlawful activities, including a four-bedroom bungalow and a Toyota Corolla.

