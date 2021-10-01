A Nigerian female pastor said draw soup shouldn't be eaten outside because the kingdom of darkness uses it for evil

The unidentified pastor warned her church members against eating draw soup outside, saying it is one of the soups that the kingdom of darkness uses to attack people

Social media users have reacted to the Christian cleric's warning as some couldn't stop laughing about it

A Nigerian female pastor has warned her church members to stop eating draw soup outside because of the kingdom of darkness uses it to perpetrate evil.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the pastor could be seen preaching to her congregation and warning them against eating draw soup outside.

The Nigerian pastor warned her congregation against eating draw soup. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

In her words:

"Let me open your eyes today now o. See, hear this, you are in a spiritual church. If you like eating draw soup outside, repent from today. Draw soup is one of the soup that the powers of darkness, that the kingdom of darkness easily, they easily use it to enter somebody."

After the Christian cleric gave the warning, one of the church members could be seen chuckling.

Many react

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the pastor's warning as they flooded the comment section of the post.

Instagram user with the handle @1queen_claire said:

"Even church members no believe mummy."

@bkny_bee commented:

"I have a friend whose mother-in-law told her never to make okro for her son for same reasons, she also said it makes men unintelligent. The thing that is doing us in this country is deep."

@eloho_eke wrote:

"You've not eaten draw soup from portharcourt with plenty obstacles like meat, fish, isam, ngolo, snail, prawn etc wahala no dey finish."

@sochimaogbanufe commented

"congregation don laugh tire."

@vivicaanuforo said:

"Me that I want to order ogbono soup from nma’s kitchen tomorrow."

