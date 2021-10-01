Sachet water sellers in Abuja have announced a major price increase, following up with a trend of constantly rising prices of goods and services as Nigeria battles high inflation.

Without a reliable supply of safe and hygienic water, millions of Nigerians rely on the popular “pure water” for their daily drinking needs. A 50 cl sac sold for N10 in Abuja before now.

The producers, under the Association of Table Water Producers Association of Nigeria, said they have imposed a an increase due to rising production costs.

Water factories will now sell a bag containing 20 sachets between N180 and N200 depending on the quantity bought. Resellers such as cold room operators may sell at N240 a bag.

“Water producers are to sell to their customers if less than 100 bags at N200 per bag,” the association said in a notice seen Thursday.

“Water Producers are to sell to their BULK BUY CUSTOMERS of more than 100 bags and above at N180 per bag. Cold room owners are to sell to their bulk buyers of cold water for N240.

Until now, the price of a bag of sachet water was sold for N120 before it increased to N150.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A sachet of water is expected to sell for N20.

The FCT chapter chairman, Mohammed Akwuh, confirmed the directive

Source: Legit