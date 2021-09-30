Funmi Awelewa took to social media to reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram Story

The popular Yoruba movie actress was filled with excitement as she shared a screen recording of the list of people who viewed her status

Several Nigerians including celebrities on social media have shared their thoughts regarding her reaction

Funmi Awelewa, a Yoruba film star, and producer, could not contain her joy when she discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo - Portuguese football legend - was among the list of people who had recently viewed her Instagram Story.

Cristiano Ronaldo among Awelewa's Instastory viewers

In her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a screen recording of the Instastory post and the list of people who had viewed it.

The actress shared a video of her list of viewers. Photo credit: @funmiawelewa, @cristiano

Among the viewers was the celebrated football star whose Instagram page she proceeded to open, in a bid to prove to fans that he really did view her Instastory.

Sharing the first video, she captioned:

"I swear @cristiano checked my story. This isn’t a joke or photoshop. Haaaa I don die"

See post below:

She shared the second post which shows her trembling finger trying to confirm that it was indeed Ronaldo who viewed her Instastory.

She wrote:

"My hand sef dey shake as I wan confirm ham"

See post below:

Reactions

Check out some comments below:

thecuteabiola:

"Who go check my story bayiiii."

classy_iya:

" @cristiano come to Nigeria to see ur wife oo"

cutekimani:

"Shey make we go arrange AsoEbi ni bayii before he change him mind."

kemity:

"Wow you dream it and it coming to reality already "

mayaolaide:

"Life oo celebrities get their celebrity crush too.. Life is turnioniown."

richtosho:

"Your celebrity get celebrity."

Source: Legit