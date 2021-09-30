The founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Reverend Esther Ajayi could be seen in a heartwarming video praying for Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa

Reverend Ajayi and Osupa boarded the same plane and she used the opportunity to pray for the popular musician

The video, which taught social media users about religious tolerance, warmed the hearts of many online

A video of Reverend Esther Ajayi praying for Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa has warmed hearts on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by the popular musician, the Christian cleric who was onboard the same plane with the Fuji maestro, lay hands on him, praying to God to be with him.

Saheed Osupa and Esther Ajayi met on a plane and the Christian cleric prayed for the Fuji maestro. Photo credit: @kingsaheedosupa, @love_of_christ_generation

As the prayer was ongoing, Osupa, who is a Christian, kept saying amen despite religious difference.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he said it is prayer that works and not might, adding that may every prayer be answered.

In his words:

"Just now!!! Adúrà lọ n'gbà, agbára kọ. May our prayers be answered, Àmín! A moment with our Highly Revered Prophetess Esther Ajayi!"

Social media reacts

The video warmed hearts on social media and Nigerians took to the comment section to share their thoughts on it.

@obaksolo said:

"God Bless you King."

@jameskaiye commented:

"This what it's to understand religion, we are human first before religion so love should be the key irrespective of what our opinions are."

@fauzariclothings wrote:

"Aaaaamin insha Allah."

@stevenjay_world said:

"@kingsaheedosupa baba God go continue to keep you in good health for us and we love your music here."

