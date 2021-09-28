The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be defeated in 2023

Ali Modu Sheriff, who was once a factional national chairman of the PDP, had said the APC is better positioned to govern Nigeria for 40 years

Kola Ologbondiyan, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, however, described Sheriff's comment as unfortunate

The PDP has declared that Nigerians would vote the ruling APC out in 2023. Credit: APC.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Sheriff shared his intentions for the ruling party if he emerges national chairman.

Reacting to Sheriff's comment, the PDP in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday, September 27, described it as “reckless assertion”, adding that the ruling party would be voted out of power in 2023.

Nigerians are aware of APC's desperate plots

Ologbondiyan said the PDP’s position is predicated on the arrogant and reckless assertion by Sheriff that their aspiration is to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.

Nigerian Tribune also reports that the party said Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.

The PDP chieftain noted:

“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travelers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to naught.”

