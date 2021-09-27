If all things work according to plan, the All Progressives Congress (APC) might hold on to the presidency for 50 years

A former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, made this revelation on Sunday, September 27

Sheriff noted that this demands a lot of hard work and cooperation from all ranks and factions of the ruling party

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno, has said that it is the aim of the All progressives Congress (APC) to remain in power even after 2023.

In fact, Sheriff disclosed that the plan is for the ruling party to hold on to power at the centre for half a century.

The APC's plan is to remain in power for 50 years (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, September 27, the senator added that critical stakeholders of the APC must unite to sustain the party after President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term, Daily Trust reports.

He noted that the party has a huge responsibility of proving to the world that it is trustworthy.

Moreover, the former governor said this demands full cooperation from all members of the party such as party chieftains, youths, women, and affiliated organisations.

His words;

“Doing that, you need everybody. You need people who know the history of the party, where we are coming from, who know the history of this country, someone who has been in different aspects of life and we need to work together, we need to build bridges across the country.

“Doing that doesn’t come on the platter of gold, we need to put in hard work. Therefore, I believe it is important for me to reach out to all leaders of our party; the youths, the women, different organizations to tell them that we must come together to get our party to run for the next 30, 40, 50 years by the grace of God.”

We are preparing APC to remain in power for as long as possible, President Buhari declares

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that members of the APC were already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

Buhari made the statement on Friday evening, June 11, during an interview aired on NTA which was monitored by Legit.ng.

He said the ruling party intends to remain in power for as long as possible. The president also stated that when he leaves office, he hopes to leave behind a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

