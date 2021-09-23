The internal crisis in the PDP in Borno state has led to the suspension of two notable members

A former governorship candidate, Mohammed Alkali Imam and former state chairman Zannah Gaddama Mustapha were both suspended

The secretary of the Borno state chapter of the PDP, Yusuf Mohammed Dikko, said they were suspended over anti-party activities

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a former governorship candidate in Borno, Mohammed Alkali Imam and former state chairman Zannah Gaddama Mustapha.

Daily Trust reported that the secretary of the Borno state chapter of the PDP, Yusuf Mohammed Dikko, announced the suspension at a media conference in Maiduguri on Wednesday, September 22.

The PDP in Borno state suspended a former gubernatorial candidate, Mohammed Alkali Imam and former state chairman of the party, Zannah Gaddama. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Dikko said the party chieftains were suspended for causing mutual distrust by creating factions among members.

He said the two bigwigs allegedly refused to answer all questions concerning complaints against them by ward and local government executives.

Vanguard reported that the suspended chieftains were also accused of hijacking forms made for the party's forthcoming congresses.

When contacted, former chairman Mustapha said the party did not set up any disciplinary committee to investigate the matter.

Former chairman reacts

However, reacting to the development, the former chairman of the party, Mustapha said only the working committee made up of 14 officials can suspend anybody from the party.

He also said forms for PDP congresses are free for the eligible members to purchase, adding that the question of hijacking the forms does not arise.

PDP sacks former Niger governor Aliyu as BoT member

In a related development, a former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, has been sacked as a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) representing the northcentral zone.

The state chapter of the PDP has nominated Senator Zaynab Kure as Aliyu's replacement.

Legit.ng gathered that this was coming barely a month after Tanko Beji emerged victorious as state chairman of the party.

The zonal secretary of the party in the north-central zone, Maurice Tsav, made this known in a congratulatory message dated Tuesday, September 14.

