The House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the omission of Rivers state from states which will benefit from FG’s borrowing

In lieu of this, the lower chamber of the house has decided to carry out proper findings into the matter of urgency that has stirred reaction so far

According to the motion raised by a member of the house, Solomon Bob, he claimed that Rivers is the only state left out of the 36 states from FG’s new projects

The House of Representatives has indicated its willingness to investigate the probable exclusion of Rivers state from the list of states to benefit from the Federal Government’s borrowings.

Channels TV reports that the lower chamber on Wednesday, September 22, revealed its plan to probe the possible omission of the oil-rich state as a beneficiary of states earmarked for projects.

This is sequel to a motion of urgent public importance by Representative Solomon Bob, alleging that Rivers is the only state out of the 36 states to be left out.

The lawmaker further alleged discrimination against Rivers State which contributes enormously to the federation account.

The house has mandated its committee on aids and loans to liaise with the presidency to include Rivers state in the loans if it is found to be the only state that has been excluded.

It would be recalled that the Reps' had on Thursday, August 19, expressed dissatisfaction over the constant borrowing quest of the federal government, a report by Vanguard also indicate.

It however heaped the blame on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA)'s for not making use of their revenues hence starving the FG, the funds to execute projects.

