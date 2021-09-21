Social media users have celebrated two Japanese sisters who were recently certified as the world's oldest living identical twins by Guinness World Records

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, aged 107 and 300 days, were presented with the certificate at their different care homes

According to Guinness World Records, the former titleholders were Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie

Congratulatory messages poured in for the duo from social media users who noted that they would like to know the secret to their longevity of life

Two Japanese sisters, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins at over 107 years and 300 days.

BBC News reports that the sisters, who were born on November 5, 1913, on Shodoshima Island, broke the record set by late Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie.

Umeno Sumiyama (L) and Koume Kodama are the world's oldest living identical twins. Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Source: UGC

Guinness World Records made the announcement on Monday, September 20, after the duo were recognised as the new titleholders on September 1.

They were bullied in their younger days

Taking a trip down memory lane, the sisters said they were bullied while growing up due to the prejudice against children of multiple births in Japan, AP reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The sisters were busy with their own lives for many years and they rarely met until they clocked the age of 70.

Social media reacts

@bbcnews on Instagram posted photos of the twins and social media users soon flooded the comment section to congratulate the duo.

@a.yxx2006

"May she long live more 118 years."

@mapsfacts

"God bless them."

@the_unconventional_indian wrote:

"What's their diet for long healthy lives?"

@loonybytch said:

"@ggperry80 @jlonsdale80 You two can beat this!"

@dragonair88 commented:

"The one on the right looks unimpressed."

@_zenas.f said:

"They lived through 2 pandemics.... wow."

World's oldest man dies

Legit.ng previously reported that the world was in mourning following the sad and sudden demise of the oldest man in the world, Don Emilio Flores Márquez.

Emilio, who was a Puerto Rican native and held the record for the oldest male, died on Thursday, August 12.

His death was confirmed by Guinness World Records through its official website and official social media platforms.

Emilio who was popularly called Don Millo died just four days after his 113th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng