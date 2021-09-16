A local social media user is a serious hit on the internet after attempting to recreate Kim Kardashian’s strange black head-to-toe outfit she wore to the Met Gala

The woman took to TikTok to share the hilarious video clip and seems to impress her followers with her version of Kim's 'Dementor' robes

Tasneem Lorgat challenged her followers to the Donda Challenge, saying she had to destroy a pair of stockings to mimic Kardashian

Frequent social media user Tasneem Lorgat has launched a challenge called the Donda Challenge. The stunning lady took to social media to share a video of herself mimicking Kim Kardashian’s outfits.

Lorgat says she destroyed a pair of stockings to ensure her mission became a success and the video clip is going viral on TikTok.

Legit.ng went to the comments section to look at the reactions from many social networkers. Playing Kanye West’s Moon behind the scenes, the stunning lady captioned the viral video clip:

“#dondachallenge I destroyed a good pair of stockings for this - don’t let me down @d @durrahcachalian @nafeeeeesa @aqila.jassat you're next. #kimkardashian #metgala #redcarpet #donda #kimkardashianwest #kardashians #metgala2021 #red carpet”

A young lady has imitated Kim Kardashian's outfits. Image: @Tessi.Lorgat/UGC

Source: UGC

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The post reads:

@Tyreke said:

“I thought this was Kim for a minute.”

@Delarnia said:

“Hope you don’t get possessed. Nice try.”

@GuiardianOftheGalaxy said:

“Are we now fashioning this?”

@NafeesaJooma said:

“Now this is a real genius.”

@SiyandaJika said:

“Nailed the look.”

@Faheema Ally said:

“Well done.”

@Deemay said:

“Lmao.”

@NuhS325 said:

“You look better than Kim.”

Kim K says she's done with childbirth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian noted that she had given birth to enough kids and does not think she wants to have more.

Kim has four children with estranged husband Kanye West mainly North West, Saint, Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

The reality star's latest revelation came about months after she filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West, 44, in February 2021.

In her words:

"Yes, yes, I think so. Yes, I'm done. I have a lot of kids, I'm done."

Source: Legit.ng