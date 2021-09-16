Yoruba nation activists may henceforth not be taken seriously by the Nigerian government and the presidency

The Buhari-led administration said this will be the consequence of the growing alliance between the southwest agitators and IPOB

The presidency added that the activists' agenda stands to be suspected while they maintain a relationship with the proscribed southeast group

The Nigerian presidency has reacted to the new alliance between Yoruba nation agitators and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The presidency said that this romance between the southwest activists and the proscribed group raises suspicion on the former's initial agenda as a civil rights group.

This came after members of both bodies staged a protest at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, September 14, The Nation reports.

The presidency said it is stunned at the alliance between the organisations (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The convener of the rally, Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), called on the UN to supervise referendum in the southern parts of Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to this, the presidency, through a presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said it is surprised to see Yoruba agitators working with IPOB, adding that the latter is known to be a terrorist body with records of violent crimes in the southeast to its account, The Sun added.

In a statement released by Shehu, the Nigerian government said:

“It was...shocking, to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates yesterday (Tuesday) unequivocally throw their lot in with IPOB. IPOB has now publicly revealed a 50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.

“It regularly murders security services and innocent civilians, with a significant uptick of violent attacks this year. And it is currently attempting to hold Nigerian states hostage with orders to stay at home under threat of terror."

The presidency which stated that this is a worrisome development noted that the Yoruba activists may no longer be taken seriously if they continue their association with IPOB.

It said:

”Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.”

Victory at last as police kill head of IPOB/ESN in southeast

Meanwhile, during a gun duel in Oru East local government area of Imo state on Saturday, August 28, policemen succeeded in killing the head of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

During the raid, the brave officers recovered three Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.D), two Pump Action Guns, nine Cartridges, one locally made pistol alongside a Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle.

However, the spokesman of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, said that while returning from the successful operation, members of the proscribed groups ambushed the security agents and engaged them in a heated gun battle which left at least one policeman and several criminals dead.

Source: Legit