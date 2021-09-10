With less than three months to the conduct of the Anambra state gubernatorial election, candidates have emerged from various political parties across the southeast state.

A look at the candidates of smaller parties indicates that a few are no political pushovers, especially in terms of grassroots mobilization.

Photo credit: @senatorifeanyiubah

Source: Facebook

All eyes are now on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The 50-year-old stands out for his experience, passion, competence as jostles to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano.

In 2013, Ubah contested under the Labour Party and failed. However, he tried again in 2017 under the platform unsuccessfully, before decamping to APGA.

Legit.ng lists reasons Ubah may win the state’s highest political office:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Serving Senator

As a current senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Ubah has political experience.

Though some Nigerian may not agree, the lawmaker has proven to be no pushover, as he defeated some known political giants on his way to the upper legislative chamber.

2. Defeated the Uba Brothers in the 2019 elections

In 2019, he defeated the political heavyweights in his senatorial district including the Uba brothers to clinch the Senate seat for Anambra South.

Many say Ubah will likely replicate the same feat at the governorship election in on Saturday, November 6.

3. Grassroot appeal

The father of 5 has been described as a grassroots politician which boosts his chances of winning the higly contested governorship poll.

Senator Uba is popular at the grassroots in Anambra state because he has shown capacity in that direction, having touched lives over the years with his foundation.

He is definitely the man to watch in the Anambra gubernatorial election due to his social capital and grassroots appeal.

4. Billionaire

Ubah is an astute businessman and a consummate entrepreneur who has successfully managed a number ofbusinesses. He is an exporter of motor tyres and spare parts.

He founded an oil and company as well as a daily newspaper. Ubah also owns a football club.

The gubernatorial candidate who has about 25,000 employees working in his various companies is still the highest employer of labour after the Anambra state government.

Ifeanyi Ubah emerges candidate from powerful party

Earlier, Ubah was declared the candidate of the YPP ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra.

The senator was on Thursday, June 17, cleared by the YPP national leadership in Abuja. The development came hours after Ubah arrived at the YPP's national headquarters in Abuja for screening.

The federal lawmaker dismissed claims that the unrest in the southeast will negatively affect the smooth conduct of the election. He expressed optimism that the party will eventually emerge victorious.

Source: Legit.ng