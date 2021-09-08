The DSS is bent on retaining aides of Sunday Igboho in detention for as long as it deems necessary

Another lawsuit has been filed against the activist's associates who have been in the DSS custody for more than a month

This time, the agency is claiming that two of the aides, Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde, were involved in acts of terrorism

A terrorism charge has been filed against the detained aides of Sunday Igboho by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charge was specifically filed against Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde, Punch reports.

The DSS said the aides were involved in acts of terrorism (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

According to the allegations of the security agency, Oyetunji was in possession of firearms for terrorism-related activities, while Babatunde promoted terroristic acts through her online.

However, reacting to the move by the DSS, the detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said:

“The charges are baseless, vexatious, shameful, and without limbs.”

Confusion as armed Robbers hijack DSS case file on Igboho's aides

Meanwhile, according to the lawyer to the DSS, I. Awo, the case file linked to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by Sunday Igboho's aides had been stolen by armed robbers.

This was the submission of Awo to the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, September 8, during a resumed hearing.

He told Justice Obiora Egwuatu that his colleague who was to bring the case file to court has been attacked by a gang of robbers who own the bus he boarded.

The counsel to the DSS added that his belongings including the case file were hijacked by the criminals and went ahead to ask for an adjournment of the hearing.

Leaked audio: Igboho’s lawyer finally breaks silence, reveals why Yoruba activist is angry

Earlier, following leaked audio by Yoruba nation activist lambasting his Benin Republic-based lawyers, one of the counsels, Ibrahim Salami, had reacted. Salami faulted Sunday Igboho over the leaked audio where the activist faulted his legal team.

Legit.ng gathered that Salami explained that the leaked audio is dangerous for the justice being pursued on behalf of Igboho. He said Igboho was angry with him and other members of the legal team because he felt he had no reason to remain in police detention.

