A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate moving to the United Kingdom to further his studies

Precious Ighodaro announced that he would be studying electrical engineering and renewable energy systems at Staffordshire University 9 days after his arrival

Sharing new photos, Precious expressed delight at seeing his dream come true and looked forward to the academic challenge ahead

A Nigerian man has celebrated arriving in the United Kingdom for his master's program.

Precious Ighodaro excitedly broke the news in a LinkedIn post on Monday, September 6.

He expressed excitement about his new journey Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Precious Ighodaro

Source: UGC

His announcement came after 9 days of arrival

Precious' announcement comes 9 days after he arrived in the country for his electrical engineering and renewable energy systems study at Staffordshire University.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing arrival photos, the scholar said he is excited about his new journey.

Precious also added that he looks forward to interacting with his lecturers and colleagues.

He wrote:

"Dreams do come true.

"9 days ago, i came to #unitedkingdom UK for my masters program to study Msc. Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Systems at Staffordshire University.

"Looking at the course modules, I am really excited about this new journey and i am looking forward to meeting my various lecturers and colleagues."

Nigerians react

Eric E. Chinaeke reacted:

"Congratulations. Please do all you can to come to the US for your PhD if you want to do your PhD. You will thank me after. Congrats once again. "

Joseph Justine Tanga wrote:

"I'm not surprised but all I can say to you. There's always light at end of the tunnel with determination and commitment. Once again all the best of luck in your grad school journey. But remember one thing the 3 WWWs (Women, Wines, Wealth Management).

"I don't know if you have heard about them in detail but those three are man's top obstacles to success. Be careful and always remember where you came from that will help keep you on track always. Cheers "

Ucheckwu Emmanuel Uteh remarked:

"Congratulations bro, all the best and many more amazing accomplishments."

Emeka Ehuriah commented:

"Congrats boss, I wish you success in this new phase."

Man stuns the internet with photos taken after his exit from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had stunned the internet with photos taken after leaving the country.

Sharing two photos taken years apart on Twitter, the man captioned it with "then vs now".

In his first snap, the man was at the airport and about to leave Nigeria. The second photo shows him in the US wearing a winter coat.

In a follow-up tweet, the man said he left Nigeria in 2017 and that the second picture was taken two weeks before he shared it on Twitter.

Source: Legit Nigeria