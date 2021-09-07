A lady was the cynosure of all eyes at an event as she thrilled people with different dance styles in heels

The talented lady utilised the floor well as she showcased that one can dance comfortably while still wearing heels

The highpoint of her short display was when she loosened her hairdo and waived it like a ceiling fan as she waist-danced

While most ladies will need to take off their heels in order to dance at any event, a woman thrilled guests with moves in it.

The lady seemed to have mastered the use of the heels for dancing that she did series of acrobatic-like moves wearing it.

The lady was the dancehall queen of the occasion Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In a minute video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady in blue dress first started off with an acrobatic move that saw her go low headfirst without coming in contact with the floor.

She topped that sterling act with beautiful fast legwork to the admiration of guests.

The high point of her performance was when she did a waist dance with her hair loosened.

She rounded off the waist dance by tying back the hair.

Watch the video below:

Internet users gush

@bestybesst reacted:

"A Queen and more "

@vivianhouse03 wrote:

"Wow this is extremely good "

@ab_great101 stated:

"With heels on bruv ❤️"

@kosykelly26 commented:

"She killed it!!!!!!!!!

"Omo dis is a real dancer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@ebereobikara thought:

"This girl is a dancer... Where are the village aunties "

Source: Legit