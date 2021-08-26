The abducted students of Zamfara state College of Agriculture and Animal Science have been released by their abductors

Some suspected bandits had attacked the college and abducted 19 persons consisting of three staff and 15 students

The provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, said that the bandits had called and told him that they needed N350 million for the 20 persons

Gusau, Zamfara - The abducted teachers and students of Zamfara state College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, have been released.

The Punch reports that a very competent source close to the state government who begged for anonymity said that they would be brought to Government House on Friday, August 26.

The abducted Zamfara agric students, teachers have regained freedom. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Legit.ng gathered that suspected bandits attacked the college and abducted 19 persons consisting of three staff, 15 students, and a driver.

According to the report, four persons were allegedly killed as suspected armed bandits abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara state.

Speaking on the incident, the provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, said that the bandits had called and told him that they needed N350 million for the 20 persons currently in their captivity.

He reportedly said:

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school."

According to the report, two days after the kidnap, the bandits had threatened to kill their victims if the Zamfara state government failed to pay the ransom at the expiration of a 24-hour ultimatum.

One of the students reportedly said:

“They have also shown us the corpses of the people of Yarkufoji village they kidnapped and killed because of the non-payment of the ransom. Please and please, we are appealing to the government to do the needful before they kill us.”

