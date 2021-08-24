A young lady has wowed many social media users with her energy as she displayed the fastest legwork on the dancefloor

The video was shared on Facebook and many social media users wondered how the young lady could dance so fast

In the video, the lady could be seen slugging it out with a man who tried to match up with her energy

A young lady has got social media users talking with her fast legwork after getting on the dancefloor to slug it out with a man.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Yabaleft, the young lady could be seen using all her energy to dance as her fast legwork got people screaming.

The young lady's energy got many talking on social media. Photo credit: Yabaleft

Source: Facebook

Decked in a long gown and wearing no shoes, the lady thrilled guests with her energy as people captured the moment with their phones.

The man with whom she was dancing tried to match up with her energy but he fell short of the stuff the young lady was made of.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many react to the adorable video

Facebook users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Bestman Ndidi Chimenum Okechukwu said:

"These two have taught me that dressing as a gentleman, doesn't make you gentle. Nice video tho."

Daniyan Babajide Philips commented:

"The woman is practicing how she will fight later."

Stephen Ibigo said:

"How that dress managed to undergo all that stress without tearing is amazing."

Amadi Reginald Dennis wrote:

"It's their happiest day let them have fun to the fullest, on my wedding day, i can still remember I danced konto and alanta, forgetting I was putting on suit."

Bride gets many talking as she twerks in big wedding gown

In similar news, a bride simply identified as Queen has got people talking online after displaying her dancing skills while slugging it out with her hubby on the dance floor.

As the couple danced to Naira Marley's Coming, the bride proved to her hubby that she came prepared. She bent down low as she twerked and got the guest screaming.

One of the groomsmen made money rain on the couple and the bride went almost on her knees as she twerked in her big white gown.

Source: Legit Nigeria