Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke is not a novice in the movie industry, he has paid his dues and earned himself utmost respect

In an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he talked about his journey as an actor and the real reason he stayed in Nollywood

The actor also talked briefly about the escapades of some of his Rcolleagues,Ramsey Nouah and Emeke Ike as students back in the university of Jos

In a recent interview with Ebuka on Rubbinminds, the tactoralked about the moment he realised he was made for the big screens and his journey as an actor.

Jim Iyke says he found acting easy Photo credit: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

On a lighter note, the movie star revealed how his colleagues, Ramsey Nouah and Emeka Ike took over all the girls as students in the university of Jos.

Made for the life

The actor disclosed that something has to capture one's heart first before finding higher reasoning and for him the superficial perspective of the industry held his attention.

He continued by saying that he doubled his doggedness with rebellion and the belief that he has to go out there and do something for himself.

Jim Iyke further disclosed that he stayed in Nollywood because he discovered something vital, which was the fact that he was gifted and born to be an actor.

He disclosed that a lot of things people found difficult such as memorizing a script came easily to him.

Talking about his childhood briefly, Iyke disclosed that he was always that child that explained movies for his folks at home.

He went on to say that he as driven by that ease and mystery coupled with the fact that he did better than people who went through formal training.

It was in that moment the actor knew he had found something to hold on to for life. He also said that he never wanted to be that guy that hinged his life on 'what if'.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Royalty_chrissyethel:

"Must watch this, I like this man so cool so smooth so passionate."

Michelleadeoye:

"I enjoyed watching this."

