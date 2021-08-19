A traditional ruler, Hrm Oba Oyewole Oyediran, has thrilled a congregation with his talents after playing the organ and conducting the choir

The Yoruba king shared two videos of himself on Facebook and social media users were blown away

Many who commented hailed the traditional ruler's talents and prayed for him to have a long reign on the throne

A Yoruba king, Hrm Oba Oyewole Oyediran, has warmed hearts on social media after playing the organ and conducting a choir of the Cathedral Church of St Paul Sagamu.

In the videos the traditional ruler shared on his Facebook page, he could be seen displaying amazing talents in the house of God.

Hrm Oba Oyewole Oyediran wows congregation when he played organ and led the choir. Photo credit: Hrm Oba Oyewole Oyediran

Source: Facebook

Sharing the videos, he wrote:

"The hallelujah chorus performed by The Choir of the Cathedral Church of St Paul Sagamu, Remo diocese Anglican communion during their 57th Choir festival today 14th August, 2021 in which I was invited from whre I sat to conduct the choir."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A look into the page of the traditional king, Legit.ng discovered that the monarch has been thrilling congregation with his dexterity before now.

On his birthday on May 28, he played the organ in the church to appreciate God for blessing him with another year.

He wrote:

"I will bless the Lord at all times and his praise shall continually be in my mouth. I am +1 today. Happy birthday to me and many Happy returns of the day. Hallelujah."

Many commend the traditional ruler

Grace Omowunmi Ajoke Somorin-Olubayo said:

"Kabiyesi More grace, more anointing IJN. Good to see you on pipe organ again. God bless you sir."

Akinrinade Olufemi commented:

"This fantastically fantastic dear Kabiyesi. Long live."

Olaoluwa Joseph Jebutu-Olajide wrote:

"This is amazing."

Yetunde Adeleye Osinowo said:

"Waooo amazing more grace kabiyesi."

Oluwo of Iwo sings praise and worship in church

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has caused quite a stir on social media after singing and praying at a Baptist church in his domain.

In a video that was posted on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the monarch mounted the pulpit to sing beautifully, after which he prayed for the congregation.

Sharing the video, Ayo wrote:

"O lagbara oooooo !!! Oluwo at a Baptist Church Iwo."

Source: Legit