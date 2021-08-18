The current Head of Head in the Shine Ya Eye house, Maria has revealed that she does not like Angel's character flaw

The ivory beauty revealed that Angel has no respect and for people 'coupling' up in the house and just jumps from guy to guy

Maria specifically sighted Jackie B and Michael and noted that even though Angel is Jackie's friend, she still moves to him

The Big Brother Naija housemates have spent a little over three weeks in the Shine Ya Eye house, and they have started displaying their true colours.

During Maria's diary episode on August 18, she complained bitterly to Biggie about how Angel has no regard for people 'coupling' up in the house.

Angel has used her power

Angel has a reputation on the show for being extra carefree in the house and she has kissed a number of guys in the house.

During her diary session, Maria disclosed that she does not like Angel's flaw which is moving to men without regarding if they are with someone.

She noted that she keeps mentioning Angel during her sessions and revealed that she is not a threat, but her behaviour is terrible.

Citing an example, she said that Jackie B and Michael aren't an item, but they like each other and Angel has used her powers to take him.

Jackie B had confided in Maria and before Angel made a move, she and Jackie B were pretty close.

Maria went on to say that Angel had the nerve to tell Jackie that her guy (Michael) is her type, hot etc, and has been doing a lot for him.

Another example the Head of House dropped is the fact that during truth or dare, everytime Angel needs to pick a guy, she always wants to pick Micheal but gets her sense and tries not to.

Biggie replies

Biggie replied and noted that Maria might be channeling her anger in the wrong direction and asked if she thinks Emmanuel and Michael should have defined their boundaries to Angel.

According to Maria, boys will be boys and they naturally run with anything easy that comes their way.

Finishing the session, Biggie noted that if boys will be boys, then Angel will be Angel.

Watch video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted below:

_p__ey:

"But big brother knows how to shun people sha!"

Sandyahmmed:

"I thought she was mature and had sense."

Esstarbelisma:

"How could she say that!!!!"

Esstarbelisma:

"Maria lost me at boys will be boys . I cannot believe this !!!!"

Amazons_beddings:

"Omo angel will be angel Maria was talking in the rubbish, boys will boys rubbish."

Queen confronts Maria over Pere

Queen already set it straight that she won't tolerate any disrespect from the housemates, as seen in her heated argument with Maria.

It all started when the housemates were in the lounge and Whitemoney decided to showcase the guys with the best bodies.

When it got to Pere’s turn, White opined that the Head of House is very strategic. This was a statement that Queen agreed to.

However, Pere’s love interest and his Deputy Head of House, Maria believed that there was no way Queen would know Pere in such a short time.

