One of Nollywood’s pioneer actresses, Dolly Unachukwu, was recently spotted with popular film star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

The legendary movie star had visited Omotola at her studio in Lagos and marveled at the space as she thanked the actress for hosting her

Dolly who relocated abroad for many years appears to be settling in Nigeria and willing to make a return to Nollywood

Taking to her Instagram page, the legendary filmmaker explained that she had visited Omotola’s film studio in Lagos as she marveled at the facilities available.

Not stopping there, Dolly also thanked Omotola for honouring her with the welcome she received and said that the hospitality was beyond her expectation.

Legendary Nollywood actress Dolly Unachukwu with Omotola Jalade. Photos: @dollyunachukwu

Part of her post reads:

“I do appreciate the warm hosting @realomosexy . The hospitality was beyond my expectation. You are a complete woman, wife and superb mother! Crowned in glory, a characteristic of humility. As you honoured me, so shall God continue to honour you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

See the post below:

The actress who was away from the movie scene for a long time especially after relocating abroad appears to be making a return to Nollywood going by other recent posts on her page.

Fans react as Dolly spends time with Omotola

Internet users were pleased to see two of their favourite Nigerian actresses together and expressed their thoughts under the photo. Read some of their comments below:

Thehostwiththemost001:

"You look alike ."

Nony_sells:

"Evergreen Dolly ❤️❤️❤️."

Cwpconsultantng_brenda:

"U both look adorable...loving d wine on d table❤️❤️."

Gboyerichards:

"Love from here, sweet aunty ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Tricia_eseigbe_kerry:

"Omo Sexy. She is ,just that most pple don't know her wella. Didnt know she had location sets as well,nice one❤️."

Dammyadeogun:

"Humility is everything...the wise and great know this fact."

Nice one.

