Top Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele, recently added another feather to her hat after being listed as one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram’s rich list.

According to the list which was released by Hopper HQ, Funke Akindele ranked number 70 on a list that featured people from all walks of life and in different industries including Sports, Food, Music, Fashion, Travel and more.

The list made sure to show how much Instagram personalities earned per post and Funke Akindele who has over 13 million followers is said to earn $83,600 (N34,380,500) per post.

Other Nigerian stars such as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and more also made the list. However, Akindele was the highest-ranking Nollywood actress.

Also on the list was Mercy Johnson who ranked 90th with $65,300 (N26.8m) per post and Mercy Aigbe at number 92 with $61,500 (N25.2m) per post.

Adesua Etomi Wellington was also listed at number 136 with earnings of $26,700 (N10.9m) per post and ex-BBNaija star and actress, Bisola Aiyeola, at number 160 with $19,200 (N7.8m) earnings.

Davido beats Wizkid, others, on Instagram rich list

Asides from being the son of a billionaire, Davido also works very hard to make his own money and the father of three makes plenty of it.

According to Instagram, he is the highest-paid influencer from Nigeria on the platform. The photo-sharing platform recently released a list called 2021 Instagram Richlist.

The list shows how much influencers from various parts of the world are earning per post.

The father of three who has over 20m followers is said to earn N52m ($128,300) per sponsored post on Instagram. Davido comes after Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah, making him the second-highest-paid influencer in Africa.

