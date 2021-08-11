A female Ghanaian pastor has left many in shock as a video of her singing to the song Case by popular Nigerian artiste, Teni goes viral

The pastor whose name is Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng along with the church congregation were seen singing passionately to each lyric of the song

Many people concluded that the church system is confused but some were also in full support of it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Ghanaian female pastor named Reverend AkuaOfori-Boateng is trending online after she directed that a popular song, Case, by famous Nigerian artiste, Teni be used in worshipping God in church.

The video sighted by Legit.ng on Rev. Akua's official Instagram page got many confused upon seeing it.

Reverend Akua: Ghanaian Female Pastor Causes Massive Stir Online as 'Case' by Teni is Used in Worship Photo credit: @reakua,@tenientertainer

Source: UGC

What also seemed to have surprised most people was the fact that the choristers knew every single lyric to the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some of the inappropriate words in the song were not omitted whilst it was being sung in the church.

The post was captioned by the pastor as:

"God has gone to 'Oshodi' for your case and His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you."

Nigerians react

Legit.ng took the pleasure of highlighting some of the comments left on the post after being shared on various platforms.

@Obaapaakyaa7:

"Am confused."

@Miss_quarshie:

"I'm wondering what influenced the song."

@Qwami_ro said:

"Na so Rev, God has done it for my case."

@Runfreegh commented:

"Revelance."

@blackbeautytracey:

"Church too lit!"

@4evasandy_shero:

"I was sitting right in front of Rev. The preaching was the best I've ever witnessed in my life."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Children perform focus dance in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of children performing focus dance in church had gone viral.

In the short snap, the kids wore white shirts and blue jeans while some of them wore the signature black shades that go with the dance steps.

It wasn’t long before the kids started their performance and the crowd in the church hailed them, obviously enjoying the show.

Source: Legit.ng