The troops fighting insurgents in the northern parts of the country would have access to 'welfare flight' to ease the visit to their families

Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), launched the welfare flight at the air force base in Maiduguri on Monday, August 9

Yahaya urged all troops to utilise the opportunity to promote synergy among all the services and security agencies in the theatre

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has declared that there would be a ‘welfare flight' for soldiers and officers at the frontline who are on the pass and wish to go see their families.

TheCable reports that a pass, in the military parlance, is permission to be away from one’s unit for a limited period of time.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, has launched a welfare flight for the soldiers fighting Boko Haram. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Legit.ng gathered that most soldiers and officers deployed from across the country in Operation Hadin Kai in the northeast travel hundreds of kilometres when on the pass to go and see their families.

The flight will be twice a month

Onyema Nwachukwu, the army spokesperson, said in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 10, that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, launched the welfare flight at the air force base in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Monday, August 9.

He said the development is part of the COAS' efforts to cater for the welfare of troops who are proceeding on the pass to and fro the theatre of operations to other parts of the country.

Nwachukwu added that the aircraft, Nigerian Air Force Charlie-130, was provided by the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao.

Yahaya stated that the flight will be twice a month to meet the two weeks duration of leave passes in the theatre, adding that personnel leaving on the pass would be granted two weeks.

