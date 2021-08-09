Nollywood actress Bimbo, the wife of Nigerian film director, Okiki Afolayan, became a year older on Monday, August 9, and her husband could not keep calm

Okiki celebrated his wife with sweet, kind, words as he described her as a good woman and said he is glad she married him

Afolayan, in a note addressed to his wife, said Bimbo is a star, adding that she is more than a dream come true for him

Nollywood filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan has showered encomium on his wife Bimbo, as she celebrated her birthday on Monday, August 9.

In a post to wish her a happy birthday, Afolayan noted that she’s a woman that perfectly fits his heart.

Okiki Afolayan celebrates wife, Bimbo's birthday. Photo Credit: @okikiafo1

Source: Instagram

Describing her as an amazing woman, Afolayan said having Bimbo as his wife is a dream come true for him.

Read the post below:

Fans joined Afolayan to celebrate Bimbo

As expected, the fans joined Afolayan in wishing Bimbo happy birthday.

Read some of the congratulatory messages below:

alabalonge:

“Happy birthday to her LLNP ”

abimbola_24:

“Happy birthday to you ”

qween_abisola:

“Happy belated birthday, God will perfect all that concerns her ijn ♥️♥️”

abiodun3788:

“Happy birthday iyawo rere lode de oko”

iamjojofab:

“Happy birthday wonderful woman ❤️❤️”

diekolami_2:

“Happy birthday sis age with Abundant blessings”

oluwadamiloladamirichie:

“Happy Birthday My Crush ❤️ wish you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth ❤️ God will answer all ur secret prayer ”

ogunmefunolabisi:

“Happy birthday to Her,long life n prosperity”

arewaagbeke:

“Happy Birthday to AGBEKE. Omo ni joor,may God grant u both many years of Happiness,uninterrupted Love unlimited inshallah.”

realyinkaquadri:

“Happy birthday to her I wish her long life and prosperity many more years to come”

uwa_irere:

“Happy birthday to her, May this new year usher in good tidings in Jesus name. Amen”

Actress Bimbo pens sweet note to hubby Okiki Afolayan

Afolayan clocked a year older on Wednesday, February 3, and his wife, Bimbo, showered him with accolades.

Bimbo posted their loved-up picture, as she thanked him for always supporting her.

Captioning the picture, Bimbo promised to love him forever.

Source: Legit.ng