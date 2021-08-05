The story of Confort Komolafe has a lot to teach Nigerian ladies who might be going through thick and thin

As a widow of six children, Komolafe did not resort to begging as some women at her age, 56, usually do

The middle-aged woman went into the business of shoe repair in Lagos and does the job with an admirable skillfulness that can move her customers to pay more than they bargained

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Igando, Alimosho LGA, Lagos - Nothing and no one can take away the daring spirit to survive from Nigerians, especially when there is a promise of a better future in view.

This same fact is true of Comfort Komolafe, a native of Obokun village in the Ilesha local government of Osun state.

This widow of six children who lost her husband about eight years ago had to pick up a childhood skill and work with her hands as a cobbler to make a living in Lagos.

The widow said she need funds to buy materials for trade

Source: Original

At age 56, the strong woman can fix all sorts of footwear in a matter of minutes with a dexterity that is usually associated with youths from the northern part of Nigeria.

The middle-aged mother revealed that shoe repair was is a skill she learnt from her father as a little girl According to the woman, her husband's relatives deserted her and the children after his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Komolafe disclosed that things turned bad for her former business, hair-dressing, almost immediately after her husband died as funds stopped coming in.

According to her, she needs funds from well-meaning Nigerians and the state government so as to get material for the trade.

Meet the physically challenged shoemaker who runs his own business

In another post, Legit.ng reported about a Ghanaian entrepreneur and designer, Joseph Mensah, the founder of Joemens, a shoemaking company that produces quality leather footwear.

At age five, Mensah developed a disability after he was infected with measles. He was rendered disabled after receiving an injection to help with the symptoms.

Mensah had a turbulent childhood owing to the disability, which affected his education. He was made to drop out of school at class five (5) as a result.

Source: Legit.ng