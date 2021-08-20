A man by the name of Richmond A. Adjedibonga has taken to social media to lament about a situation he finds himself him

In his post, he reveals that he had to purchase a popcorn machine to work with due to unemployment but he now has no choice but to sell it to pay off his debt

Social media users who came across his post seemed touched and had some comforting words for him

A Ghanaian man by the name of Richmond A. Adjedibonga has resorted to social media to lament about a situation he finds himself in.

In his post seen by Legit.ng on a popular Facebook group called Tell It All Mum, the young man revealed he is being forced to sell a popcorn machine he has been selling with due to unemployment.

A Ghanaian man who Resorted to Selling Popcorn due to Unemployment is Forced to Sell his Machine Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Narrating his story, the young man said he had to borrow many to care for his newly born child who was sick.

Richmond said his lender has been insisting he pays back what he owes in full.

After many attempts to get the lender to give him time to pay back failed, Richmond has no choice but to sell his popcorn machine.

Adjebonga intimated that he had been searching for a job for so long without one.

He, therefore, had to sell popcorn to cater for himself and his family.

With debt hanging around his neck, he is forced to sell the machine.

Many netizens who saw his post seemed saddened by it and had some comforting things to say.

Social media reacts

From Juliana Nabicha Nyanja:

"Sad to hear that from a man, it means he has suffered a lot. I wish I could help but I'm in a similar situation. May the helpers locate you."

Betty Tetteh-Rowe wrote:

"So if u sell the machine how will u feed urself n family, beg the person to give u more time so u work n pay him."

Doreen Chika Kenneth said:

"I'm touched! I had to first go through his profile, it doesn't look like he's lying."

DeCount Cristo JoJo said:

"Arrrghhh , arrange with the person on payment terms and work with the machine, you can pay him weekly from the proceeds you make from the popcorn you sell. You are the man Be smart. Cux if disposed of them machine, you are back to square one. And the buyer knowing that you desperate for the money will give u peanuts for your troubles. What’s your wife doing to support?"

