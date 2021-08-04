Governor Zulum has issued clarification regarding a viral video being used to claim he and his predecessor, Shettima, visited Abba Kyari at his residence

The Borno state governor said the video was recorded at Senator Shettima's residence during an empathy visit

Zulum said he does not know the residence of the embattled senior police officer and has never visited him

Maiduguri, Borno state - Babagana Zulum, Borno state governor, says he does not know the residence of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

The Borno state governor issued the disclaimer via a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 4.

Babagana Zulum, Borno state governor, says he does not know the residence of Abba Kyari. Photo credit: The Governor of Borno State

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Zulum was reacting to a viral video with the claim that he and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, visited Kyari at his residence.

The governor also said he had never visited the suspended former Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, who is an indigene of Borno state.

Kyari was recently suspended by the Nigeria Police Commission following his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for an alleged role in a $1.1m fraud allegedly committed by the cyber fraudster, Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.

Video taken at Shettima's residence

Governor Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the video in circulation was recorded by some of Kyari's associates at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021.

He explained that Kyari had paid an empathy visit to Shettima following the mischievous circulation of rumours that the senator had died in the UK.

Gusau added that Governor Zulum and Kyari had separately visited Shettima to wish him a quick recovery on the said day.

The spokesman added that Kyari himself had shared the same video on his verified Facebook page on June 30, shortly after he visited Shettima.

Gusau also pointed observers to take note of the TV behind Zulum and Abba Kyari with a CNN breaking news on the release of American Comedian actor, Bill Cosby, which, as can be verified by anyone online, happened on June 30, 2021.

The spokesman called on Abba Kyari to issue a similar clarification as he had promised when the spokesman called his attention to the misrepresentation given the fact it was Kyari himself who took that video and released it on his Facebook page.

Abba Kyari appears before police investigative panel

Meanwhile, following his suspension, Kyari has appeared before the special investigation panel over his indictment in the Hushpuppi fraud case.

The panel investigating him is headed by Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

Kyari presented his defence to the SIP at the Force headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 3.

Source: Legit