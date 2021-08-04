• The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party's governors' forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has appealed to members and stakeholders of the party to remain calm

• The chairman informed of a scheduled emergency meeting by the party, thereby urged its members to take advantage of the muddle in the ruling party, APC

• The officers mentioned that the incompetence of the party’s boss, Uche Secondus, in managing the affairs of the party led to their resignation

The crisis in the PDP continues to deepen as an appeal by the governors' forum was made to members and stakeholders of the party to remain calm following the resignation of seven national deputy officers of the party, on Tuesday, August 3.

PremiumTimes report that the forum made the appeal in a statement issued by its chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Abuja.

Tambuwal persuaded all aggrieved members of the party to hold their peace for the party, as efforts were ongoing by members to intervene on the matter, The Nation also reported.

The governor made this appeal due to the crisis rocking the opposition party

He said the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

His words:

“The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments. We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

"To that end, the PDP governors’ forum had scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward. The PDP, as the only remaining hope of the nation, for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC.”

Meanwhile, the seven deputy national officers resigned their positions as members of the National Executive Council. The officers revealed that the incompetence of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in managing the affairs of the party, led to their resignation.

Earlier, some stakeholders of the PDP called for the resignation and removal of the party's chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

This development had split the party as the crisis reached its peak on Tuesday, August 3, following the resignation of seven members.

While some governors endorsed the resignation of Secondus, others want the party chairman to retain his office.

