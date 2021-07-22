Embattled Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been ordered to be remanded in prison

The directive was given by Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic following the resumption of the hearing over Igboho's extradition

Igboho who was arrested on Monday, July 19, at a Cotonou airport is facing trial for immigration-related offences

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic has ordered the remand of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Nation reports that the Beninese court on Thursday, July 22, ruled that Igboho should be returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Sunday Igboho was arraigned for immigration-related offences at the Cour De'appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic.

It was gathered that the court hearing over the extradition of the self-acclaimed activist has been adjourned to Friday, July 23.

The Yoruba Nation agitator is currently being tried for immigration-related offences after obtaining a Beninise passport without being a citizen, The Punch added.

Igboho's lawyer, speaking after the hearing expressed optimism that things would turn out for good.

Sunday Igboho’s extradition hearing begins in Cotonou

Earlier, the Yoruba Nation activist had arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic before his arraignment.

It was reported that many Yoruba-speaking supporters of the activist were seen on the court premises on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

The charge may not be related to extradition as widely expected, adding it may be for immigration-related offences.

Foreign court fixes date to decide Sunday Igboho's fate

Similarly, a court in Benin Republic had fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of the embattled Yoruba activist.

This scheduled hearing was disclosed by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Wednesday, July 21.

The Yoruba secessionist who is still in the custody of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou will know his fate during the hearing.

Beninese officials quiz Sunday Igboho, wife

In a related development, officials of the Beninoise government interrogated Igboho and his German wife at the Brigade criminelle in Cotonou.

A judicial source who spoke without revealing his identity confirmed this on Thursday, July 22.

As part of the hearing, the court will debate on the international arrest warrant issued against Igboho and grant it if found to be in order.

