Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have confirmed the death of 10 persons in a lone crash in the state.

Vanguard reports that the FRSC sector commander, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday, July 20.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that the accident involved a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with vehicle registration number LND 742 XK.

Owoade said the accident occurred on Oko Olowo/Oloru road at Iyemoja on the outskirts of Ilorin, the state capital, adding that the crash was as a result of a speed violation.

He said:

“18 persons were involved and unfortunately 10 of them lost their lives and eight other person’s injured. The cause of the crash was as a result of speed violation.”

Premium Times also reports that the sector commander said the rescue team of the FRSC had taken the injured persons to Ayo Hospital Okolowo and the General Hospital Ilorin, while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue in the general hospital.

FRSC says Kwara auto crash caused by overspeeding

He said the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared with the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force.

Owoade warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines, adding that the resultant effect of overspeeding was road traffic crashes.

He advised road users especially travellers to take caution and exercise patience while on the road.

